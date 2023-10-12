‘The Wall the Heals’ honors Vietnam veterans, coming to Caldwell for first time

The three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial travels the counttry
Joe Williams with the Noble County Veterans Service joins Alexa in the Daybreak Studio!
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Veterans Day is a little less than a month away, but it’s important to honor veterans all year round.

There are many different traveling Vietnam Memorial Walls that help do this for Vietnam Veterans, and one of them is coming to Caldwell.

The Wall that Heals is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The Wall that Heals is erected in a chevron-shape, like the original memorial, and visitors can do name rubbings of individual service member’s names on the wall.

Joseph Williams of the Noble County Veterans Service and on the Noble County Committee for the Wall that Heals.

Williams said the wall honors the more than 58,000 Americans who lost their life serving in Vietnam, the more than 3 million who served in Vietnam and the estimated 9 million who served during the Vietnam era.

On Veterans day 1996, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund unveiled a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Since its dedication, it has been displayed at nearly 700 communities throughout the nation.

Williams says the best way to describe the impact of the wall is ‘support’.

Even though the monument has not yet come to our community, Williams says there have had hundreds of individuals step forward to support by volunteering for months in.

Williams says that the group knows the impacts of the Vietnam War. That the impacts have lasted until the present day because of disabilities, agent orange, PTSD, and the loss of loved ones.

The monument will be escorted from the Guernsey County Fairgrounds on Oct. 17, 2023 with assembly beginning at 10 am.

“We anticipate hundreds of motorcyclists and classic cars to participate in the escort and welcome all motorcyclist and classic car enthusiast to join in by being at the fairgrounds on Oct 17, 2023 at 10 am.” said Williams.

The escort will be accompanied by the Noble County Sherriff Department, the Guernsey County Sheriff Department and the State Highway Patrol.

The monument will be open to the public from Oct. 19-22, 2023. The ceremony will be Oct 21, 2023, with guest speaker retired Major General Mechenbier, who spent nearly 6 years as a pow during the Vietnam War.

