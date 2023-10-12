Warm, sunny Thursday, then rain this weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of rising temperatures and sunny skies that started earlier this week. Tomorrow will be similar, but rain and cool temperatures are on the way. Find out the details in the video above!

A warm air mass from the south and west will lift into West Virginia today, bringing warm, stable air into our region. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with scattered clouds at times. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-70s, slightly above average for this time of year. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with light winds and lows in the mid-40s. Then tomorrow afternoon will end the work week with light winds, mostly sunny skies, and highs in the mid-70s. In other words, today and tomorrow will be perfect for going outside.

The nice weather moves out on Saturday, as a low-pressure system that started in the Pacific Northwest and Rockies earlier this week will push into West Virginia during the morning hours. The system will bring steady rain at times throughout Saturday, and it’s not until Saturday night that most of the rain leaves, leaving rainfall totals of around half an inch. So while not much rain is expected, you still may want an umbrella on Saturday. Thereafter, a cool air mass from Canada will settle into West Virginia for the first half of next week, bringing cloudy skies and rain showers into our region. That same air mass will keep temperatures in the mid-50s for much of next week, so next week will be chilly. It’s not until the middle of the week that the air mass leaves, leaving behind sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Models then suggest that another system may bring more rain chances next weekend, but there is uncertainty this far out. So we’ll be watching carefully. In short,

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. High: 74.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 46.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 75.

Saturday: Cloudy skies, with steady pushing through at times. A few strong showers may also push through as well. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 68.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.