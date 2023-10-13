Balloon’s over Morgantown take flight

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

One of Morgantown’s most anticipated events took to the sky this morning. Balloons over Morgantown is back and better than ever. Early this morning spectators and balloon enthusiast from around the country, gathered for the weekend long event in hopes for a fun time and an appreciation for a forgotten sport. However, to navigate through the air like a pro you need an elite pilot.

Liz McClurg is the pilot of the Shenanigans Balloon Crew and she believes this event offers something different.

“Definitely a different flying area, that I am most accustomed to we’re from Ohio, central Ohio so it’s pretty flat. So, it’s a different experience to fly with the mountains, it’s beautiful. You have the fog in the low-lying areas in the morning flights, but there are different weather conditions that you have to be aware of and be prepared for.”

After being just one month removed from the 1 year anniversary of getting her pilots license, McClurg has had the urge to fly since she was a teenager.

“I’ve actually wanted to be a pilot since the time I was 16. My dad gave me the option of a driver’s license or a pilot’s license, so at the time a car was a priority. So two years ago a friend of mine had a medical condition and asked me to come and learn how to crew to help his pilot out, so I went out a couple of more times. I started crewing for a bunch of other pilots and I got back together with walt and he said did you ever just think about getting your license? I was like yea let’s do that.”

Regardless of her passion for flight, McClurg feels like there’s nothing better feeling than going for a cruise in her LTA aircraft.

" If you think about it there’s a lot of fixed winged pilots, there’s a lot of airplanes, but when you get into the LTA, so the lighter than air and the hot air balloons. There’s really about 5 thousand balloons registered in the united states and so there’s not very many pilots. It’s just an exhilarating feeling of being free and having that availability. I can take off and land wherever I want to , so it’s just a very surreal feeling.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.