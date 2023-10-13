Big 10 XC Champs: Samantha Shreve, Troy Zorick win individual titles

Preston (girls) and Elkins (boys) win team championships.
Samantha Shreve celebrates a top finish at the Big 10 XC Championship - WDTV Sports
Samantha Shreve celebrates a top finish at the Big 10 XC Championship - WDTV Sports(WDTV Sports)
By Atticus Pead
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 10 Cross Country Championships took place today at Robert C. Byrd High School -

Samantha Shreve took home first place in the girls’ individual results (5k race) - the junior from Buckhannon-Upshur took first place with a 20:44.09 time, over 27 seconds ahead of Taylor Hess in 2nd place.

Preston won the girls’ team competition, as they combined for a 21:59.47 average time in the 5k - the top 7 runners for Preston all finished inside the top 25.

Troy Zorick finished first on the boys’ side - the sophomore from Bridgeport HS clocked a 17:27.15 time, 19 seconds ahead of Nathaniel Stuck in second place.

The Elkins boys won the team title, with a combined 18:28.18 average, over 28 seconds clear of Bridgeport in second place.

A top-10 leaderboard can be found below for the individual results, with the team leaderboards listed below as well (a link to the full results is in the middle of the two leaderboards).

Results - Women

INDIVIDUAL

1 Shreve, Samantha (Jr.) Buckhannon-Upshur 20:44.09

2 Hess, Taylor (Sr.) North Marion 21:11.50

3 Angiulli, Julia (Fr.) Liberty (Harrison) 21:21.38

4 White, Ella (Sr.) Preston 21:29.09

5 Simmons, Hallie (Jr.) Preston 21:37.28

6 Viani, Emily (Sr.) Grafton 21:39.38

7 Myers, Delilah (So.) Preston 21:46.15

8 Biola, Julia (Fr.) Elkins 21:47.94

9 Haymond, Kailee (So.) East Fairmont 22:05.09

10 Myers, Autumn (So.) Preston 22:30.69

----

TEAM

1 Preston

Total Time: 1:49:57.33

Average: 21:59.47

2 Buckhannon-Upshur

Total Time: 1:57:13.53

Average: 23:26.71

3 Elkins

Total Time: 1:58:03.72

Average: 23:36.75

4 East Fairmont

Total Time: 1:59:29.70

Average: 23:53.94

5 Fairmont Senior

Total Time: 2:07:19.54

Average: 25:27.91

6 Bridgeport

Total Time: 2:05:47.09

Average: 25:09.42

7 Grafton

Total Time: 2:07:59.27

Average: 25:35.86

8 Robert C. Byrd

Total Time: 2:11:08.02

Average: 26:13.61

9 North Marion

Total Time: 2:13:10.76

Average: 26:38.16


Full Results

Results - Men

INDIVIDUAL

1 Zorick, Troy (So.) Bridgeport 17:27.15

2 Stuck, Nathaniel (Jr.) East Fairmont 17:46.78

3 Waggy, Jack (Jr.) Buckhannon-Upshur 17:49.66

4 George, Trevor (Fr.) Elkins 17:54.97

5 Jones, Landon (So.) Fairmont Senior 17:57.81

6 Brannen, Josiah (So.) Fairmont Senior 18:00.50

7 Bodkins, Joshua (So.) Elkins 18:02.62

8 Niggemyer, MJ (Jr.) Grafton 18:14.25

9 Brown, Gavin (Jr.) Elkins 18:17.69

10 Annon, Colson (So.) Grafton 18:19.88

----

TEAM

1 Elkins

Total Time: 1:32:20.88

Average: 18:28.18

2 Bridgeport

Total Time: 1:34:41.21

Average: 18:56.25

3 Fairmont Senior

Total Time: 1:36:06.05

Average: 19:13.21

4 Buckhannon-Upshur

Total Time: 1:36:21.45

Average: 19:16.29

5 East Fairmont

Total Time: 1:36:51.87

Average: 19:22.38

6 Liberty (Harrison)

Total Time: 1:37:14.67

Average: 19:26.94

7 Lewis County

Total Time: 1:37:38.56

Average: 19:31.72

8 Lincoln

Total Time: 1:48:54.97

Average: 21:47.00

9 Preston

Total Time: 1:49:18.34

Average: 21:51.67

10 North Marion

Total Time: 1:51:41.02

Average: 22:20.21

11 Robert C. Byrd

Total Time: 1:56:07.03

Average: 23:13.41

12 Philip Barbour

Total Time: 1:58:33.16

Average: 23:42.64

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Crews respond to explosion in Doddridge County
Car Crash
I-79 reopens after multi-car crash
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
‘She’s still fighting’: Daughter provides update on Mary Lou Retton
Melanie Marie Gardner was last seen in the Morgantown area on Oct. 3 driving a 2016 black Jeep...
Authorities searching for missing Morgantown woman
Clayton McCune
Man charged with child neglect for allowing child to drive to store

Latest News

WVU loses to Houston - WDTV Sports
West Virginia loses on Hail Mary to Houston in final seconds, 41-39
Zach Rohrig (24) dives for a TD vs Parkersburg South - WDTV Sports
Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Zach Rohrig, RB/LB, Bridgeport HS
Kyah Watson scores against Iowa State - WDTV Sports
WVU Women’s Basketball notes: preparation for upcoming closed scrimmage, Big 12 projected finish and more
Fairmont State named as host of 2024 NCATA National Championship