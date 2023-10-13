Big 10 XC Champs: Samantha Shreve, Troy Zorick win individual titles

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 10 Cross Country Championships took place today at Robert C. Byrd High School -

Samantha Shreve took home first place in the girls’ individual results (5k race) - the junior from Buckhannon-Upshur took first place with a 20:44.09 time, over 27 seconds ahead of Taylor Hess in 2nd place.

Preston won the girls’ team competition, as they combined for a 21:59.47 average time in the 5k - the top 7 runners for Preston all finished inside the top 25.

Troy Zorick finished first on the boys’ side - the sophomore from Bridgeport HS clocked a 17:27.15 time, 19 seconds ahead of Nathaniel Stuck in second place.

The Elkins boys won the team title, with a combined 18:28.18 average, over 28 seconds clear of Bridgeport in second place.

A top-10 leaderboard can be found below for the individual results, with the team leaderboards listed below as well (a link to the full results is in the middle of the two leaderboards).

Results - Women INDIVIDUAL 1 Shreve, Samantha (Jr.) Buckhannon-Upshur 20:44.09 2 Hess, Taylor (Sr.) North Marion 21:11.50 3 Angiulli, Julia (Fr.) Liberty (Harrison) 21:21.38 4 White, Ella (Sr.) Preston 21:29.09 5 Simmons, Hallie (Jr.) Preston 21:37.28 6 Viani, Emily (Sr.) Grafton 21:39.38 7 Myers, Delilah (So.) Preston 21:46.15 8 Biola, Julia (Fr.) Elkins 21:47.94 9 Haymond, Kailee (So.) East Fairmont 22:05.09 10 Myers, Autumn (So.) Preston 22:30.69 ---- TEAM 1 Preston Total Time: 1:49:57.33 Average: 21:59.47 2 Buckhannon-Upshur Total Time: 1:57:13.53 Average: 23:26.71 3 Elkins Total Time: 1:58:03.72 Average: 23:36.75 4 East Fairmont Total Time: 1:59:29.70 Average: 23:53.94 5 Fairmont Senior Total Time: 2:07:19.54 Average: 25:27.91 6 Bridgeport Total Time: 2:05:47.09 Average: 25:09.42 7 Grafton Total Time: 2:07:59.27 Average: 25:35.86 8 Robert C. Byrd Total Time: 2:11:08.02 Average: 26:13.61 9 North Marion Total Time: 2:13:10.76 Average: 26:38.16



Results - Men INDIVIDUAL 1 Zorick, Troy (So.) Bridgeport 17:27.15 2 Stuck, Nathaniel (Jr.) East Fairmont 17:46.78 3 Waggy, Jack (Jr.) Buckhannon-Upshur 17:49.66 4 George, Trevor (Fr.) Elkins 17:54.97 5 Jones, Landon (So.) Fairmont Senior 17:57.81 6 Brannen, Josiah (So.) Fairmont Senior 18:00.50 7 Bodkins, Joshua (So.) Elkins 18:02.62 8 Niggemyer, MJ (Jr.) Grafton 18:14.25 9 Brown, Gavin (Jr.) Elkins 18:17.69 10 Annon, Colson (So.) Grafton 18:19.88 ---- TEAM 1 Elkins Total Time: 1:32:20.88 Average: 18:28.18 2 Bridgeport Total Time: 1:34:41.21 Average: 18:56.25 3 Fairmont Senior Total Time: 1:36:06.05 Average: 19:13.21 4 Buckhannon-Upshur Total Time: 1:36:21.45 Average: 19:16.29 5 East Fairmont Total Time: 1:36:51.87 Average: 19:22.38 6 Liberty (Harrison) Total Time: 1:37:14.67 Average: 19:26.94 7 Lewis County Total Time: 1:37:38.56 Average: 19:31.72 8 Lincoln Total Time: 1:48:54.97 Average: 21:47.00 9 Preston Total Time: 1:49:18.34 Average: 21:51.67 10 North Marion Total Time: 1:51:41.02 Average: 22:20.21 11 Robert C. Byrd Total Time: 1:56:07.03 Average: 23:13.41 12 Philip Barbour Total Time: 1:58:33.16 Average: 23:42.64

