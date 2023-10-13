Debra June George, 66, of Herndon, VA, passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at Dulles Health and Rehab Center. She was born on July 20, 1957, in Sutton, WV, a daughter of the late Paul B. George Sr. and Rosella June George. Debra worked as a certified nursing assistant. She most loved spending time with her family and having nerf gun battles with her grandson. Left to cherish Debra’s memory are her daughter April Chenoweth and her husband John of Virginia, her grandson John ‘J.J.’ Chenoweth, Jr., of Virgina her siblings Steven Tracy of Kihei, HI, Rick George of Fairmont, Paula Crandall and her husband, Charley of White Hall, and Kimberly Shough and her husband, Scott of Fairmont; her beloved nephews and niece John Paul Crandall and his girlfriend Jessica Garlow, Charli Crandall, Joshua George and his girlfriend Ali Summers, Troy Shough and his girlfriend Keilee Smith, Michael George, and Paul George, III; great nephews; Mason, Maddox, and Micah. Her lifelong friends, Dottie Shaver and Wendy Tuell; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Debra was preceded in death by her brother, Paul B. George, Jr; her brother-in-law, Lee Tracy; her aunt, Patty; and her uncle, Buck. The family requests coming in your best blue and gold in honor of Debra’s love for WVU. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to Dulles Health and Rehab resident fund, 2978 Centreville Road Herndon VA 20171. www.dulles-rehab.com Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont, on Saturday, October 14, 2023, from 12:00 pm until the time of the service at 3:00 pm. Reverend Steven Tuell will be officiating. Debra will be cremated following the services. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

