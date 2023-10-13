From Fairmont to Olympic Gold: Mary Lou Retton’s Former Coach Shares The Story of How it All Began

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) -

“She was one of our first team members on the team back in 77. We worked very hard with her the early years develop her into elite gymnast. She turned elite at 12 years of age, and then went on to become world champion.” Gary Rafaloski, former coach of Mary Lou Retton at Aerial Port Gymnastics.

Gary Rafaloski had the unique perspective of seeing Retton go through multiple stages in her career and achieve greatness at the highest level.

He notes that her success came from years of hard work and says he was very happy to be apart of her journey.

“Very gratifying. It was an enjoyable experience working with her. She was so talented and naturally gifted. It was years in the making and she progressed very quickly. And we’re so excited to see her go all the way and and become an Olympic champion.”

The news of Mary Lou Retton in the ICU with severe pneumonia has shocked West Virginia as well as gymnastics fans across the world.

Senator Joe Manchin grew up with Retton’s family and had this to say about what she means to the state of West Virginia.

“She’s an iconic figure in the state of West Virginia , she brought a lot of notoriety all in a good cause and a good manner. So my prayers are with her and her family.”

Coach Rafaloski coached Retton during some of her most iconic moments in her career.

Including winning the Johannesburg invitational in 1982. He says his favorite moment in Retton’s career came from the 1984 Olympic games in Los Angles.

Where Mary Lou Retton grabbed the gold medal for the United States.

“Of course, having the opportunity to see her perform at the Olympics in 1984 winning the gold medal is 10.0 on vault. Was quite the highlight!”

Mary Lou Retton’s daughter says her mom has been in the ICU for over a week.

Details are limited, but we have learned that Mary Lou is uninsured. A spotfund was created to help with her medical expenses.

And in just two days, nearly $400,000 has been raised.

