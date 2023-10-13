FBI celebrates 25th anniversary of NICS

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A quarter century, that’s how old the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System will be in November. Created in response to the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act, NICS became operational in 1998. The system works to supply federal firearms licensees with a person’s eligibility under federal and state law to possess a firearm. Since its launch, more than 1.5 million people have been denied in their attempt to purchase or possess a gun. NICS’ Section Chief, Trudy Ford, credits some of the system’s success to the development of technology.

“I think the biggest changes for us have been keeping up with new legislation and technology,” Ford said. “The gun business is ever-growing. With that, we have to find ways to be more efficient in our processing. A lot of technology changes over those 25 years, that has allowed us to be more efficient in our mission.”

Although the process has become more organized, the number of ownership applicants continue to rise due to a number of factors.

“You can certainly see that the volume overtime has increased and that’s due to many factors,” Ford. “I will say, election season impacts gun sales, things that are happening in the world. sometimes even things that happen internationally that you wouldn’t expect would have an impact here, but do. You can see the COVID years were actually higher in volume, which is interesting. There are several things that impact the volume, and we have to adjust.”

Ford says West Virginia has been the ideal home of the FBI’s NICS section and looks forward to whats next in the fight to protect Americans.

“The division as a whole has been a blessing to West Virginia,” Ford said. “NICS is the predominant mission here and when it comes to the number of staff. We are proud to be here in West Virginia and feel very supported here. Our workforce is ever-growing and changing so, we look forward to many more years to come.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.