A Haunted House prepares for Friday the 13th

By Kajah Watkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is Friday the 13th! What is better than spending the spooky day at a haunted house. Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum presents this year’s haunted house, Torment.

“We haven’t had a Friday the 13th in a little while so were really excited to see the people that are going to come out and enjoy this spooky day with us,” Graham said. “We’re expecting quite a lot of visitors in the main building and the haunted house this evening.”

It takes about 30 minutes to get through the entire thing, but there is no need to panic. The haunted house is a no touch haunt, so you can guarantee a fun time. It is said that most people make it all the way to the end. Graham says tonight will definitely be one to remember.

“You have 80 to 100 scare actors working in there tonight,” Graham said. “We rehearse for a couple of months before we open to the public, so we make sure we put on a really good scary show for everyone that comes to visit.”

The attraction has been packed since it has opened, Graham says that some days are already sold out. They have extended the operating days and now will close for the season on November 4th.

If you are interested in checking this out click here for more information.

