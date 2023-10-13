A sunny Friday gives way to a cool, rainy Saturday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will end the work week with sunny skies and above-average temperatures for this time of year. Then fall-like temperatures and rain showers will push in this weekend. Find out the details in the video above!

A warm air mass will stick around in the eastern US today, kept there by a low-pressure system that’s in the Great Plains as of this morning. As a result, this afternoon will be mostly clear and sunny, with a few scattered clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-70s, above average for mid-October. Clouds will start building from the west during the late evening hours, and by the overnight hours, expect mostly cloudy skies, with light southerly winds and lows in the upper-50s. The low-pressure system will then push in after 6 AM tomorrow morning, bringing scattered rain showers to our region. Some of these showers could be on the strong side, and most of the rain will last until the mid-afternoon. More scattered showers will push into our region during the evening hours, so expect soggy conditions in some areas. It’s not until tomorrow night that most of the rain is east of our region. By that time, rainfall totals will be around 0.5″ to 1″ in some areas, so while not much rain is expected, you may want an umbrella and extra time on some roads. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph and temperatures only reaching the mid-60s in the afternoon.

By Sunday, the low-pressure system will be in the Atlantic, but a cool air mass from Canada will move into West Virginia, bringing scattered showers and clouds that will stick around for the first half of next week. Temperatures will also only reach the low-50s on Sunday and the first half of next week, which is below average for this time of year. Towards the middle of next week, a high-pressure system will bring dry, stable air into West Virginia, resulting in partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s. In short, this weekend, and next week, will be cool and rainy.

Today: Mostly sunny skies, with a few scattered clouds in the afternoon and evening hours. High: 74.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies, with rain showers pushing in during the overnight hours. Low: 57.

Saturday: Cloudy skies, with rain showers, some of which even produce a few rolls of thunder, pushing in throughout the day. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 67.

Sunday: Cloudy skies, with isolated to scattered showers at times throughout the day. Northerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 54.

