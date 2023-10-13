West Virginia loses on Hail Mary to Houston in final seconds, 41-39

HOUSTON, TX. (WDTV) - West Virginia traveled to Houston in search of their 5th consecutive win, in a dramatic game against their former head coach Dana Holgorsen.

The Mountaineers got off to a solid start, taking a long opening possession down to the Houston red zone, but were stalled and had to settle for a field goal.

The ensuing kickoff went to the speedy returner Matthew Golden, who went untouched for 100 yards to put the Cougars up 7-3 immediately.

WVU showed no fear, however, as they returned with another methodical drive, capped off by a CJ Donaldson bouncing run into the end zone (shepherded by a big block from QB Garrett Greene), making it 10-7 WVU again.

Houston would take the lead back on another return touchdown in the 2nd quarter (a punt return), but it was called back for holding. Houston didn’t allow that to stall the drive, as the Cougars created an 8-play, 56-yard drive to the end zone with QB Donovan Smith, taking a 14-10 lead over West Virginia into the break.

Into the second half, WVU would take the lead back on a perfect flea flicker, as Garrett Greene found Traylon Ray streaking past the defense for 35 yards and 6 more points - the Mountaineers went back up 17-14.

West Virginia was knocking on the door again - but as Garrett Greene looked for Jaylen Anderson on the wheel route, Isaiah Hamilton picked it off and gave Houston a much-needed reprieve in their own end zone.

Houston would go back on top, as Smith found Joseph Manjack IV, who spun around the defense and found an open spot for the end zone again, and the Cougars took all the momentum back, leading 21-17 deep in the 3rd.

West Virginia would, once again, respond - Garrett Greene shoved through a pile on 3rd and goal to score again, getting a 24-21 lead back for the visitors -

But Houston, undeterred once again, would find another touchdown, as Donovan Smith found Samuel Brown in the corner of the end zone for another touchdown, and yet again, the lead bounced back to Houston, 28-24.

West Virginia just couldn’t find an answer to QB Smith - he completed his 13th straight pass on Houston’s next drive, finding Stacy Sneed in the end zone on a perfect pass, and Houston took a commanding 35-24 lead.

The Mountaineers weren’t done yet, as Garrett Greene scrambled for an 8-yard touchdown run - but on the 2-point conversion, a delay of game pushed WVU back to the 8 yard line. Greene, undeterred, still found Traylon Ray for the 2, and it went back to a 35-32 lead for Houston, a field goal game.

On third down, with the chance to make a stop, Smith looked for a deep pass, targeting Joseph Manjack again, but Marcis Floyd grabbed Manjack on the route, and the Mountaineers were forced to give a first down to the Cougars with just over 2 minutes to play (but with 2 timeouts left for WVU).

With just 1:17 on the clock, Garrett Greene started to drive - and in 7 plays, culminating in a 4th and 10 from midfield, he found Hudson Clement over the middle for a 50-yard touchdown, giving West Virginia the lead -

But once again - Houston, with just 12 seconds, came back from Donovan Smith -

Smith dropped back and rolled left, and as the masses congregated in the end zone, the ball was tipped into the air by Manjack, and Stephon Johnson caught it for the win from 49 yards out, as Houston incredibly took out WVU in the final seconds.

41-39 was the final score, and in a heartbreaking loss, West Virginia falls in Houston.

