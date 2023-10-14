5th Quarter: Week 8 Highlights

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re getting down to the nitty gritty of the high school football season! Check out highlights from this week’s contests:

East Fairmont - Liberty

Elkins - Fairmont Senior

Preston - Bridgeport

Lewis County - North Marion

Roane County - Braxton County

Robert C. Byrd - Philip Barbour

Wahama - South Harrison

Spring Mills - University

Parkersburg South - Morgantown

