5th Quarter: Week 8 Highlights
Recaps from week eight match-ups across NCWV
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re getting down to the nitty gritty of the high school football season! Check out highlights from this week’s contests:
East Fairmont - Liberty
Elkins - Fairmont Senior
Preston - Bridgeport
Lewis County - North Marion
Roane County - Braxton County
Robert C. Byrd - Philip Barbour
Wahama - South Harrison
Spring Mills - University
Parkersburg South - Morgantown
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.