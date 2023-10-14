BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Genevieve Virginia Shaver, 98, of Fairmont passed away in her home surrounded by loved ones on October 13, 2023. She was born a daughter to Ray Phillips and Augusta Bennett on December 12, 1924, in Fairmont West Virginia.Genevieve was a homemaker and a member of The Pentecostal Lighthouse Church for over 50 years. She loved crafting, sewing, quilting, and cooking. She enjoyed puzzles and crosswords, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Denzil Shaver. Brothers; Edwin Phillips, Edward Phillips, and Donald Phillips. Sisters; Effie Haught and Martha Dyer. Sisters in law; Laverne Phillips and Rosemary Phillips. As well as a brothers-in-law; David Rowley and Earl Haught.Left to cherish her memory are her sons; Walter (Elaine) Shaver of the Bellview Community, Hugh (Judy) Shaver of Texas, Richard (Ginny) Shaver of the Bellview Community, and Newman Shaver of Clarksburg. A daughter; Margaret (Dusty) Mundell of Ohio. A brother Ellis Phillips of Arizona and sisters; Thelma Rowley of Florida and Juanita (Harold) Brown of Ohio. Sisters-in-law; Steech and Mary Phillips and brother-in-law Harold Dyer. Grandchildren Joy (Preston) Puckett, David (Barbie) Shaver, Eric (Malia) Miller, Aaron Miller, Amanda Mundell, Dustin Mundell, Brett Mundell, Courtney (Brandon) Chaney, and Emily Shaver. As well as great grandchildren Andrew (Mary) Puckett, Andrea Puckett, Victoria (Caleb) Britton, Samuel Chaney, Gracelynn Hite, Thea Hite, Maria Miller, Alana Miller, Jayden Miller, Derik Miller, Zachary Mundell, Dominic Mundell, Dakota Mundell, Ethan Mundell, Isaiah Mundell, Parker Mundell, Xavier Mundell, Brentton Mundell, Genevieve Mundell, and Landyn Mundell. Friends may call at the Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, from 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm and Wednesday, October 18, 2023, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 pm with Preacher Robert Gordon officiating. A burial will follow at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens.Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

