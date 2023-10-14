JENKINS FORD 1ST ANNUAL PANCREATIC CANCER CAR SHOW

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jenkins Ford partnered with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network to hold a cancer car show. The goal is to help spread awareness about the dangers of pancreatic cancer and support the community. Along with the car show, there are vendors, food trucks, and a live auction to help raise money. Officials wanted to raise at least five thousand dollars and had already reached two thousand dollars before the event even started.

Dennis Crawford, the sales manager at Jenkins Ford says that this is more than a car show, but a way to honor loved ones who suffer from this disease.

“Years ago, we had an employee that this was his very first job here at Jenkins Ford, and a few years later he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and passed away at the age of 38. His name was Jim Fetty,” said Crawford. “So what we’re doing, we’re trying to raise awareness and were trying to raise money for pancreatic cancer research.”

Annette Fetty Santilli, the sister of Jim Fetty has volunteered with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network for the last sixteen years. She says she wants to help save others’ lives in honor of her brother.

“There is no early screening for pancreatic cancer, which has been part of the reason that my brother passed away,” Santilli said. “He was diagnosed just 18 months earlier and we need to do that because we need to give those diagnosed with the disease a better chance of making it.”

Organizers hope that this event will only grow bigger and better for years to come.

