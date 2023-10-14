Showers, autumnal temperatures to start next week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a rainy Saturday, the first half of next week will feel like late fall, with cool temperatures, cloudy skies, and rain chances at times. As for how long the trend will last, find out in the video above!

After a warm, sunny end to the work week, a low-pressure system that started out west earlier this week brought steady rainfall, and even a few downpours, to West Virginia, at times, resulting in (as of this afternoon), up to half an inch of rain in many areas. Tonight, a few more scattered showers will push in and bring rain into our region. So expect some more rain. Aside from that, skies will be cloudy, with northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph and lows in the mid-40s. Then tomorrow, a cool air mass from Canada will settle into West Virginia, resulting in cloudy skies and a few isolated to scattered showers in our region. So don’t be surprised if you see a few raindrops. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will only reach the low-50s.

The Canadian air mass will linger into Monday and Tuesday, resulting in more cloudy skies, scattered showers, and highs in the low-50s, which are normally seen in November. By the time the rain is done on Tuesday evening, rainfall totals (between tomorrow and Tuesday) will not be much, with less than half an inch of rain expected. So these showers won’t produce much rain. Towards the middle of the week, a high-pressure system will bring dry, stable air to West Virginia, resulting in clear skies and highs in the 60s. Towards the end of the week, a frontal boundary and upper-level trough (a dip in the jet stream) will push into the eastern US, bringing more rain showers and highs in the 50s into our region. So cool, dreary conditions will return next week. In short, the next several days will fell like late fall, with cloudy skies and even a chance of rain at times.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight, then cloudy skies during the overnight hours. Northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Overcast skies, with a slight chance of isolated showers. North-northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 55.

Monday: Overcast skies, with scattered showers at times. High: 51.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies, with a few isolated showers. High: 56.

