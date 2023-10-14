Trash company works hard to clean up after WVU football games

Morgantown, W.Va (WDTV) -The football season is steaming ahead, and mountaineer faithful have been full of force at each home game- partying and cheering on the team. According to Jeff Harvey, Director of Operations, Mountain State Waste, with all that fun comes massive amounts of trash.

“Over the first three home games, we’ve collected a 100 tons of trash. Of that 100 tons, about half of that came during the Pitt game- which saw pretty much a record crowd there, so there was a lot more people,” said Harvey.

Harvey would say the increase in garbage has been caused by the team’s recent success, sitting at 4-2 on the season. More people are coming out to games to get on top of the mess. Mountain state waste operations manager Dennis Shulock and his cleaning crew of six try to get to work by half time, yet still, they have experienced some wild nights dealing with the waste volume- with the Pitt game being the most strenuous.

“I was up actually for 24 hours. We got there at 8:00 clock, and I was dumping off at 4:50 in the morning and still had to go back. There was still more cleanup to do- and it started raining. So, it was a lot going on that night.” that’s for sure, said Shulock.

Even though clean-up has been difficult, MSW wanted to assure fans they are not a problem. The excess in trash comes down to the atmosphere of football. The cleaning crew only hopes that the fans keep showing them love and support like they always have.

Our fans have always been really helpful- they are very courteous to the guys we have had them give them food. We’ve also had them help throw stuff away. So, yes, our fans have been really helpful,” said Harvey.

The Mountaineers will be back in action at home against the Oklahoma State cowboys on Oct. 21.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.