Light rain kicks off work week; heavier rain Friday
Temperatures will generally stay below average.
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A cold front wielding heavy rain showers crossed over West Virginia on Saturday, but in its wake, we are left with lighter, scattered rain showers and cooler temperatures. This’ll carry into the new week, but will eventually clear-- just not for very long. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
