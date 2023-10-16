Charter schools across West Virginia now have a new federal grant to help with start up costs

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - City on a Hill Christian Academy in Fairmont is a new charter school that has been open for a little over a year. Catering to students from kindergarten to twelfth grade, the school has grown in the short amount of time. Melissa Mohr, the head of the academy says that enrollment has almost doubled since the opening, but the process getting started was not easy.

" It was tough. Financially, it was really tough. We had to be super wise about every decision that we made.”

Morh shared how every aspect of the process had a price and loans were not an option to her. Majority of the finances came from her personal account and the many grants she applied for.

“I just kept my eyes and ears open, I did web searches, I talked to people that I knew had connections to different grants and that sort of thing, and just started applying right and left,” Morh said. “We started our bank account with a twenty-dollar bill that was in my husband’s wallet and we didn’t have anything and I told my husband ‘Hey, I need to open a bank account’, so that we could start receiving tuition payments and things like that and I said ‘Do you have any cash?’ and he said ' I have a twenty’ and so I took that twenty and started a bank account.”

Morh hopes that city on a hill keeps growing as more people starts to discover the institution. She says that the new grant will definitely benefit charters schools that are developing and hopes the resources are used. The grant was created by the Expanding Opportunity Through Charter Schools Program under the U.S. Department of Education, but it has not been funded yet.

