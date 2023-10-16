Chilly conditions, rain chances to start the week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of below-average highs, cloudy skies and rain chances that started this past weekend. Find out how long these conditions will last in the video above!

A cool air mass from Canada, left behind by a cold front this past weekend, will linger in West Virginia today, bringing moisture and cool air into our region today. The cool air and northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph will mean highs in the upper-40s to low-50s, well below average for this time of year, along with cloudy skies. Daytime heating may also result in a few pop-up showers, so there is a small chance of light rain this afternoon and evening. Overnight, skies will be cloudy, with a few showers pushing into our region. Winds will be light, with lows in the mid-40s. Then we’re back in the mid-50s tomorrow afternoon, with cloudy skies and westerly winds of 5-10 mph and a small chance of an isolated shower.

By Wednesday, a high-pressure system will bring dry, stable air across the eastern US, resulting in partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. The nice weather won’t last long, however, as a low-pressure system and cold front from out west will push into West Virginia on Friday, bringing rain showers into our region. Rain chances should stick around for most of the day and even early into the weekend, so you may want an umbrella and even extra time on the roads to account for slick pavement on Friday. Temperatures will also stay in the 50s this weekend and early next week. Early next week, a high-pressure system will bring clear skies into our region. In short, the next several days will feel like the fall season, with rain chances towards the end of the week.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Cloudy skies, with scattered, light showers pushing through our region at times. West-northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 52.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with isolated to scattered showers at times. Low: 46.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies, with a slight chance of an isolated shower. High: 56.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 62.

