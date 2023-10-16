Edna Jo Closson, 97, of Fairmont passed away on October 14, 2023. She was born a daughter to Bert Heston and Josephine Clark Heston on April 17, 1926, in Fairmont, West Virginia. In her teens she worked at Yann’s Hot Dogs under the original founder and modeled for Hartley’s. She was known for her love of holidays. Her decorations drew attention and were adored by family and the community. During her time in the nursing home, she began making beaded jewelry. She enjoyed making it so much that no one she met left empty handed and everyone referred to her as the Bead Lady. Her jewelry was even worn by the WVU Mountaineer Mascot during his visit to the facility. She was quite the poet, and she loved to recite her poetry that she began writing as a young girl in the 8th grade. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Closson and brothers, Frederick Heston, Robert Heston, Daniel P. Heston, John E. Heston, Michael A Heston, Patrick Heston, Samuel Heston and sisters, Alberta Conley, and Naomi Heston, as well as a grandson, Joseph A. Closson and a granddaughter Jennifer A. Vincent. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Joseph M. (Susan) Closson, a daughter, Terri D (George) Vincent, a brother Thomas E. Heston, grandchildren; Kenneth A. (Stephanie) Vincent and Kallin Closson, a great granddaughter Marti R. Lantz, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to those at Fairmont Health and Rehab for their care and dedication. In lieu of flowers the family asked that donations be made to the Guardian Health Care Fairmont 130 Kaufman Dr. Fairmont, WV 26554, attention Activities Department or to a charity of your choice. Friends may call at the Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, from 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm and Thursday, October 19, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm with a funeral service officiated by Jim Zinn beginning at 1:00 pm and burial will follow at Samuel Linn Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

