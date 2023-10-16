Fall Clean-up season in Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fall cleanup gives residents of Clarksburg an opportunity to disregard of any unwanted trash or household appliances; from stoves to electronic equipment such as televisions. This is the second week of the bi-annual opportunity, with next week being it’s last. City Official’s like Superintendent of Public Works, John Workman, are looking for residents to learn from mistakes that were made in week 1. In order to better serve the community.

" Had a couple incidents where people had stuff on the backside of their fences, behind the fence instead of in front of the fence. We don’t go out on private property because we don’t really know if that’s fall clean up or maybe they’re moving, we don’t really know. It needs to be at the curb lines. We’re averaging probably about, 27 to 30 tons, is what we picked up in the first week, so that’s quite a bit”

If you’re worried about your trash being collected or have any questions about fall clean up be sure to visit the city of Clarksburg’s website. Or call the Public Works Department directly at 304-624-1611

