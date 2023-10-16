Families of organ donors honored

Center for Organ Recovery and Education honors organ donors.
Center for Organ Recovery and Education honors organ donors.(WSAZ)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dozens of people gathered at Charleston’s Clay Center Sunday to honor and celebrate organ donors from West Virginia.

Paul Ronk said his son died in 2017 at just 22 years old, but as an organ donor, he gave the gift of life to others.

“A 62-year-old man got a 22-year-old heart, and now today, he has seen his grandchildren grow up,” he said.

Ronk said someone from Charleston recieved his son’s kidney, and in total, he was able to six others.

Paul said the donor-recipient who got Jacob’s heart gifted his family something special.

“They gave us this bear, and it has my son’s heartbeat,” he said. “So many times we just play this and squeeze the bear and remember my son.”

The need for organ donors is immense.

The CEO of the Center of Organ Recovery and Education, Susan Stuart, said more than 100,000 people are waiting for an organ.

“If we don’t have donors, we don’t have transplants,” she said. “So they really are the true heroes of the transplantation process.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 NCWV Trick-or-Treat times, dates
Bridgeport takes down Parkersburg South - WDTV Sports
Week 8 - HS football playoff rankings released by WVSSAC
A surprise discovery while working in the mines one day leaves a Mingo County coal miner making...
After surprise discovery in mines, coal miner takes his side-hustle statewide
Handcuffs image
Teacher tapes student’s mouth shut in class; charged with child abuse
Iulia Pugachev, 28, is facing several charges after troopers say she had her Dodge Charger...
Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say

Latest News

pumpkins
Fort New Salem to host inaugural Fall Fort Day
Car Crash
Multi-county diesel leak leads to 5 separate accidents
morgantown wv
Traffic patterns to be adjusted Friday for WVU Homecoming Parade
Fall Clean-up season in Clarksburg
Fall Clean-up season in Clarksburg
Gov. Justice announces new Monster Trout Stocking Program
Gov. Justice announces fall trout stockings, return of Monster Trout Contest