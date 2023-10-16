Former prosecutor’s son in custody after shots fired at trunk-or-treat event, sources say

Shots were fired at a Kirkwood, Missouri, elementary school trunk-or-treat event on Sunday.
By Jon Kipper, Lauren Trager and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – Matthew McCulloch, son of former St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch, was arrested after shots were fired at a trunk-or-treat event Sunday, numerous sources told KMOV. Sources also confirmed he is a St. Louis County police officer.

Shots were fired at Tillman Elementary’s trunk-or-treat event that was held at the Kirkwood North Middle School parking lot around 5 p.m., according to the Kirkwood Police. Police said a person attending the event was causing a disturbance and was confronted by others attending the event. Police said the subject then displayed a handgun and fired multiple shots in the air.

The suspect was tackled and detained by other eventgoers, according to police.

The St. Louis County Justice Center lists a person by the same name with the same year of birth as being incarcerated Sunday. KMOV does not regularly name arrestees before charges but made the choice to do so in this case.

Matthew McCulloch’s father, Bob McCulloch, served as St. Louis County prosecuting attorney from 1991 until 2019 and drew national notoriety when he announced the grand jury’s non-indictment of Darren Wilson in November 2014 for the shooting death of Michael Brown. Some at the time faulted his stewardship of the case.

Matthew McCulloch’s uncle, Joe McCulloch, was named St. Charles County prosecuting attorney earlier this year.

Pepe Saldana, who lives right next to Kirkwood North Middle School, said after he heard loud bangs, he wondered if it was fireworks. But he eventually saw adults and children running from the school and realized it was gunshots.

“People were terrified. And was like no, no, no, no, this is Kirkwood, it cannot be happening in Kirkwood, right?” Saldana said.

Tillman Elementary School canceled classes and activities on Monday.

“We are in the process of figuring out what school can look like tomorrow, specifically for Tillman Elementary School. We want to make sure that we do what is best for kids, for families,” said Steph Deidrick, chief communications director for Kirkwood Schools.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

