Fort New Salem to host inaugural Fall Fort Day

pumpkins
pumpkins(WTVG)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Fort New Salem is hosting a new fall event this year.

Fall Fort Day is a one-day event that will celebrate the Fort’s opening. This year is the inaugural event.

There will be both kid-friendly and family events throughout the day, and costumed interpreters will be available to take pictures. Cabins will also be open for tours.

Fall Fort Day will be this Saturday, October 21, from 10a.m. - 5p.m. General admission tickets will be $7, and children under 10 are free.

A general admission ticket includes a giant maze to navigate, candle making, a petting zoo, story telling, face painting, pottery making, and more.

There will also be fall treats, including maple cotton candy and hot chocolate. Attendees can also purchase and decorate cookies or pumpkins.

For more information, click here.

