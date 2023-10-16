Gov. Justice announces fall trout stockings, return of Monster Trout Contest

Gov. Justice announces new Monster Trout Stocking Program
Gov. Justice announces new Monster Trout Stocking Program(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced fall trout stockings during the weeks of Oct. 16 and Oct. 23. The second annual Monster Trout Contest will also return during the same time.

During the two-week period, the WVDNR will stock more than 40,000 pounds of trophy-size and monster trout at 43 lakes and streams around West Virginia.

Of that total, 35,000 pounds of trout weighing 1-2 pounds, and 6,500 pounds of monster trout weighing 3-6 pounds will be stocked.

Five monster trout will have a tag that can later be redeemed for a grand prize.

“This is one of the best announcements of the year as we stock our lakes and streams, and we have created an exciting element by adding the Monster Trout Contest,” Gov. Justice said. “This also provides an excellent opportunity for all of our anglers to catch fish and potentially win some great, great prizes. So, gear up and get out there during this amazing time of year.”

Anglers who catch one of the five tagged fish and submit a photo with the tag number will be eligible to win a weekend cabin stay at a state park or a Cabela’s prize package.

Entries must be submitted by Friday, Nov. 17.

Lakes and streams receiving a fall trout stocking during the weeks of Oct. 16 and Oct. 23 are listed below.

  • Anthony Creek
  • Big Clear Creek
  • Blackwater River
  • Brandywine Lake
  • Buckhannon River
  • Buffalo Fork Lake
  • Cacapon State Park Lakes
  • Coopers Rock Lake
  • Cranberry River
  • Elk River
  • Evitts Run
  • Glade Creek of Man
  • Glade Creek of New
  • Jennings Randolph Tailwaters
  • Knapps Creek
  • Lost River
  • New Creek Dam No. 14
  • North Fork South Branch
  • Opequon Creek
  • Pendleton Lake
  • Pinnacle Creek
  • Pipestem
  • Pond Fork
  • R.D. Bailey Tailwaters
  • Rock Cliff Lake
  • Seneca Lake
  • Shavers Fork (Bemis)
  • Shavers Fork (Lower)
  • Shavers Fork (Upper)
  • South Branch (Franklin)
  • South Branch (Smoke Hole)
  • Spruce Knob Lake
  • Summersville Tailwaters
  • Summit Lake
  • Sutton Tailwaters
  • Teter Creek Lake
  • Tygart River Headwaters
  • Tygart Tailwaters
  • Upper Guyandotte River
  • Watoga Lake
  • West Fork Greenbrier
  • Wheeling Creek
  • Williams River

Each water will be stocked each week for a total of two stockings.

