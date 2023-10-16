Gov. Justice announces fall trout stockings, return of Monster Trout Contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced fall trout stockings during the weeks of Oct. 16 and Oct. 23. The second annual Monster Trout Contest will also return during the same time.

During the two-week period, the WVDNR will stock more than 40,000 pounds of trophy-size and monster trout at 43 lakes and streams around West Virginia.

Of that total, 35,000 pounds of trout weighing 1-2 pounds, and 6,500 pounds of monster trout weighing 3-6 pounds will be stocked.

Five monster trout will have a tag that can later be redeemed for a grand prize.

“This is one of the best announcements of the year as we stock our lakes and streams, and we have created an exciting element by adding the Monster Trout Contest,” Gov. Justice said. “This also provides an excellent opportunity for all of our anglers to catch fish and potentially win some great, great prizes. So, gear up and get out there during this amazing time of year.”

Anglers who catch one of the five tagged fish and submit a photo with the tag number will be eligible to win a weekend cabin stay at a state park or a Cabela’s prize package.

Entries must be submitted by Friday, Nov. 17.

Lakes and streams receiving a fall trout stocking during the weeks of Oct. 16 and Oct. 23 are listed below.

Anthony Creek

Big Clear Creek

Blackwater River

Brandywine Lake

Buckhannon River

Buffalo Fork Lake

Cacapon State Park Lakes

Coopers Rock Lake

Cranberry River

Elk River

Evitts Run

Glade Creek of Man

Glade Creek of New

Jennings Randolph Tailwaters

Knapps Creek

Lost River

New Creek Dam No. 14

North Fork South Branch

Opequon Creek

Pendleton Lake

Pinnacle Creek

Pipestem

Pond Fork

R.D. Bailey Tailwaters

Rock Cliff Lake

Seneca Lake

Shavers Fork (Bemis)

Shavers Fork (Lower)

Shavers Fork (Upper)

South Branch (Franklin)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

Spruce Knob Lake

Summersville Tailwaters

Summit Lake

Sutton Tailwaters

Teter Creek Lake

Tygart River Headwaters

Tygart Tailwaters

Upper Guyandotte River

Watoga Lake

West Fork Greenbrier

Wheeling Creek

Williams River

Each water will be stocked each week for a total of two stockings.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.