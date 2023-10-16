Harrison County Schools to consider consolidation plan at tomorrow’s meeting

Harrison County Board of Education
Harrison County Board of Education
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Board of Education will vote on the ‘Comprehensive School Realignment’ plan at Tuesday’s board meeting.

If the proposal moves forward, multiple schools will be combined and moved into new buildings.

This includes merging Liberty High School and Robert C. Byrd High School, consolidating North View Elementary and Salem Elementary into the existing Mountaineer Middle School, and consolidating Washington Irving Middle School and Mountaineer Middle School into the existing Liberty High School.

If the realignment plan is approved, the closures would be presented to the State Board of Education for consideration.

If the State BOE approves, the closures will take affect for the 2025-26 school year.

The Harrison County Board of Education will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Robert C. Byrd High School auditorium.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

