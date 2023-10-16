Leonard Darrell Drake, 76, of Jane Lew, a compassionate soul and generous heart, passed away in the comfort of his home on Sunday, October 15, 2023. Born to the late Betty Lee Drake on July 11, 1947, in Jerryville, Leonard’s life was characterized by service and devotion. His love for his community and family were the cornerstones of his existence. Leonard lived a life of meaningful service, both to his country and his community. A proud United States Army veteran, he served as a Sergeant in the Vietnam war, embodying strength and bravery. His resilience shown in the battlefield extended to his career as he became a dedicated United Mine Worker for over 29 years. After his time in the mines, he continued to serve his community as a mechanic at Pratt-Whitney in Bridgeport, until his well-earned retirement. Leonard’s commitment to his community did not end with his professional life. He was a proud and active member of the Jane Lew Lions Club for several years, always ready to lend a helping hand. His Love for hunting, fishing, golfing, and farming, were expressions of his deep connection to the land he called home. On May 18, 2018, Leonard married Jaunita Elizabeth Suttle. Their love story was a testament to Leonard’s compassionate nature and generous spirit. His family was the center of his world, with every accomplishment and every moment of joy shared with them. As a man of Christian faith, he held onto the promise of Matthew 5:4, “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.” Leonard is survived by his loving wife, Jaunita; two children: Drema Paugh and husband, James, of Morgantown, and Joshua Drake and wife, Lisa, of Jane Lew; four grandchildren: Aiden, Aaron, Isaac, and Madilyn; one brother, Danny Shortridge of Perryopolis, PA; and one sister, Nancy Butcher and husband, Jim, of Flora, MS. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Drake; two brothers: David and Raymond Shortridge; first wife of 40 years, Becky Drake; and parents of the heart: Wanda and Orval Cutlip. Leonard’s legacy will carry on in the hearts and memories of all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, Leonard’s family request donations be made to Jane Lew Lions Club which can mailed to P.O. Box 584, Jane Lew, WV 26378. Leonard’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Leonard Darrell Drake. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

