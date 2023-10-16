Letha Lynn Schoonover, 63, a resident of Parsons, passed from this life on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at her home. Letha was born Saturday, August 6, 1960, in Oakland, MD, a daughter of the late Carl Ward Schoonover, Sr., and Florence Marie Sayger Schoonover. Left to cherish Letha’s memory is a daughter, Jennifer Marie Deibler and husband Blaine, a son, John William Kahl, a sister, Susan Randolph, four brothers, Carl Schoonover Jr., Glen Schoonover, John Schoonover and Pat Schoonover and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Letha in death besides her parents was a brother, James Robert Schoonover. Letha was a graduate of Franklin High School in Reisterstown, Maryland. She was a gifted seamstress who enjoyed sewing, loved anything to do with horses and was a Civil War enthusiast. She handmade many of the costumes and gowns worn in Civil War re-enactments in Gettysburg, PA. The family’s request for cremation was honored. A graveside service Friday, October 20, 2023, at 1PM at Parsons City Cemetery. The Hostetler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Letha Lynn Schoonover. Send online condolences to the family at: www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com.

