Man accused of stealing vehicles including police cruiser, causing fatal crash

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Sunday evening, accused of causing a crash that killed an off-duty firefighter amid a crime spree that involved multiple crashes and stolen cars, including a stolen police cruiser.

West Virginia State Police arrested Dustin Young, 24. Troopers say Young was first involved in a crash on Rt. 41 in Nicholas County a little after 6:30 on Sunday evening. Troopers say Young then stole the vehicle of someone who had stopped at the crash, overpowering the driver to take control and take off.

Troopers say Young took the stolen vehicle to a home along Carpenter Road, where he attacked a woman with a hammer. That woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say after the attack, Young took off in a stolen Ford F-150 and traveled toward Craigsville.

Once on West Virginia State Route 41, Young is accused of traveling at a high rate of speed heading toward Summersville, where he crashed into another car. The driver of the other car, Brody Allan Hanna, was killed in the crash, according to a criminal complaint.

Hanna was a firefighter at the Nettie Fire Department.

Troopers say at the scene of the fatal crash, Young is accused of stealing the Summersville police officer’s cruiser, driving into Craigsville before being stopped by Nicholas County deputies and arrested.

The criminal complaint states that during the police pursuit, Young refused to pull over and is accused of swearing all over the road, narrowly avoiding several collisions.

Troopers say Young ultimately crashed on West Virginia State Route 55 near Timber Oaks Drive.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities believe Young was under the influence due to the reckless manner in which he operated the stolen vehicles.

After crashing, Young was removed from the vehicle on State Route 55 and placed in restraints.

Troopers reported Young had extremely slurred speech and bloodshot-watery eyes.

When he appeared to be losing consciousness, one dose of Narcan was administered by law enforcement, according to the criminal complaint.

Young is facing multiple criminal charges, including attempted murder, burglary, assault during the commission of a felony, grand larceny, driving under the influence causing death, and fleeing with reckless indifference.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.