Mercer Elementary students receive dictionaries as part of “The Dictionary Project”

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -On Monday, an education-focused effort came to Mercer Elementary School with a special gift: new dictionaries. Concord University, New River Community and Technical College, and two local Rotary clubs teamed up to present each third-grade student at Mercer Elementary School with a brand-new dictionary. This is part of the Dictionary Project, a national nonprofit organization. Before being presented with their dictionaries and a snack, the students heard from speakers about how important a dictionary can be for those learning to read and write. One student was selected to represent her school to thank the sponsors for their contribution. Dr. Ashley Vaughn, the coordinator for Mercer County Public Schools, says the dictionaries distributed to the school will be an important resource for the students as they grow their reading ability.

“A dictionary really is going to help our students discover things within their reading and therefore translate to their writing. As our speakers shared today, if students don’t understand a word or don’t know a word, they can look that word up, and hopefully, once they dig into that dictionary... they’ll see how many things they can learn just by looking at the dictionary,” says Dr. Vaughn.

Dr. Vaughn encourages parents wanting to foster a desire for reading in their children to read out loud to them, adding this can help them learn a foundational skill that can translate to any other subject.

