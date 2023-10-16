Multi-county diesel leak leads to 5 separate accidents

Car Crash
Car Crash
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-county diesel-leak in Tucker County on Monday has now lead to 5 separate accidents.

According to Tucker County Office of Emergency Management officials, the leak started around Route 32 outside of Davis, WV and Thomas, WV.

The truck continued driving into Thomas, eventually taking Route 219 South into Parsons, WV. From there, it continued into Randolph County, and finally Upshur County.

The origin of the leak is unknown at this time.

Officials say 5 separate accidents have happened following the diesel leak in Tucker and Randolph Counties. Injuries in those accidents are unknown at this time.

According to WV 511, the roadways are open, however, Tucker County officials say the Division of Highways is on scene alerting drivers that the roadway is unsafe.

