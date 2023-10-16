New program allows drivers to pay parking fines with pantry donations

Morgantown, W.Va (WDTV) -The city of Morgantown has a new way to pay parking tickets. The city’s parking authority and Pantry Plus More have created a program that allows people to clear unpaid meter tickets by donating panty items.

Since 2018, 16,000-meter tickets have gone unpaid in Morgantown- after reviewing those numbers, Dana McKenzie, Executive Director of The Morgantown Parking Authority, knew the authority had to take action- and he knew he could kill two birds with one stone by helping drivers and those who face hardships.

“As we get into the holiday seasons, we’re always looking for ways to try to give back to the community- after reviewing some of our open citations over the last few years, we thought this might not only be a great way to give back to the community but to clean our records up a little bit as well,” said Mckenzie.

Until Nov.,9 people with unpaid meter tickets can pay the traditional way of paying a fine or donate food and hygiene products to a local food pantry.

Mckenziefeels drivers having to pay a ticket can leave them disgruntled- and angry. The parking authority hopes that the community can view them differently.

“So my hope is that the community will see the parking authority - as more than just receiving citations; we do want to give back to the community. We are here to help. Parking doesn’t always get the most positive light, but we’re hoping we can turn that around,” said McKenzie.

Micah Weglinski, President of Pantry Plus More, told WDTV that when the dust clears, he believes this combined venture will help over 300 families in Monongalia county, 20% of whom have children who deal with a lack of food. Mckenzie desires to start a new tradition.

“I’m hoping we can help as many as possible, but we were just going to do our part to see how that works out this year. Hopefully, it’s a great starting point for something we can do each year,” said McKenzie.

People can drop items off at the public safety from 9 a.m. To 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To view the complete list of eligible items, tap the link.

