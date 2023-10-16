Pauline Virginia Chrislip, 82, of Worthington passed away on October 15, 2023, she was born a daughter to Victor Simmons and Pauline Yates on December 12, 1940. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Eugene Chrislip Sr, a daughter in law, Terry Chrislip, as well as three brothers and a sister. Left to cherish her memory are her sons Robert (Debra) Chrislip, Jr of New Castle, Delaware, Gary (Melissa) Chrislip of Worthington, West Virginia, Thomas William Chrislip of Clayton, Delaware, and Gregory Allan (Brian Snow) Fairmont, West Virginia. Brothers, Bob Simmons, and Rick Simmons. Sisters Wilma Bingamon, Mary Ann Johnson, Betty Bishop, Linda Shiber, and Beulah Simmons, as well as three grandchildren and one great grandchild. Friends may call at the Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, from 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm for visitation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

