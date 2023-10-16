It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ronzel Charles “Jess” Richards, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and brother. Jess departed this life on October 14, 2023 surrounded by his loving family and dedicated staff at West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg. WV. He was 84 years old. Born on January 23, 1939, Jess was a man of unwavering dedication to his work, community, and friends and had a deep love of and commitment to his family. Early on, he had served in the US Army, having been deployed in Germany and later worked in various fields of interest but retired as a business owner for many years in the Good Hope Community of Harrison County, having built and run Good Hope All Star Foods. He was best known for his dedication to his work and his personable nature with the many patrons he served over the years. He was especially beloved by the children who frequented his store. He is survived by his spouse of nearly 57 years, Sandra Kay (Carder) Richards; his two sons, Michael Charles Richards and his wife, Christina, of Fairmont, WV and Bradley Carder Richards and his wife, Kristen, of Augusta, GA. In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren: Alexander Coy Richards, Aaron Michael Richards (Hailey), Ryan Paul Richards, Kaitlyn Marie Richards Sapp, Seth Charles Richards, Gannon Issac Lamp, Ethan Croix Lamp, Christian John Richards, and Owen Dale Lamp; and by two great-grandchildren, Emma Grace Richards and Brayden James Sapp. He is also survived by his beloved sisters: Carol Eileen Carder (Ernest), Beatrice Campbell (Bruce), Linda Parker (Lionel), Deborah Jean Stanley (Rod), Joyce Marsh (Michael), and one sister-in-law, Linda Sue Coleman (Richard Karnes), in addition to many beloved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Victory Richards, and by three siblings, Mary Catherine “Mary Caye” Richards Currey and her husband, Eugene; Darrel Richards and his wife, Cynthia; and Laura Ellen Richards; as well as brother-in-law, Basil Hurst. The family would especially like to thank the caring and dedicated staff of the WV Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg, WV. Their loving attention and support meant so much to each member of Jess’s family. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter fort on Wednesday from 2:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 11:00 am with Reverend Dr. Michael Richards officiating. Interment will be in the Good Hope Masonic Cemetery where full military graveside rites will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

