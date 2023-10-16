Traffic patterns to be adjusted Friday for WVU Homecoming Parade

morgantown wv(wdtv)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department says they will alter downtown traffic patterns for the West Virginia University Homecoming Parade on Friday.

According to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department, traffic patterns will start being altered at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 20.

The parade begins at 6p.m. on High Street.

Police say traffic patterns will return to normal as soon as possible following the parade. Those attending the parade are urged to arrive downtown early to allow enough time for parking.

