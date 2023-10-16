Two indicted in relation to Kierra Jackson case

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran confirmed that two people were indicted in connection to the death of 14-year-old Kierra Jackson.

Sarah Mullins, Kierra’s mother, and Roderick Neal, Mullins’ boyfriend at the time of the incident, were indicted on October 11.

Neal has been charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Bodily Injury and Mullins has been charged with Gross Child Neglect Resulting in Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury and Child Neglect Resulting in Death.

Those charges were confirmed by the Mercer County Circuit Clerk.

Kierra Jackson was found dead in her home in Princeton on December 8, 2022. She had been missing since December 3, 2022, which was reported by the family.

