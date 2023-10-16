Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say

The driver was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor. (CNN, KOAT, KPNX, @FHP, HIGLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, IRA LATHAM, KRISTIN CLARK, TMX)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a woman who allegedly designed her car to look exactly like their patrol vehicles.

Troopers arrested 28-year-old Iulia Pugachev on Tuesday on accusations the woman had her Dodge Charger modified to look exactly like an FHP car, according to WPLG.

Troopers say Pugachev’s car sported decals for her own security company and a light bar and siren.

At first, Pugachev said she bought the car as it was but then changed her story, allegedly telling troopers she requested a wrap shop recreate the black and tan color scheme because she saw it on a trooper’s vehicle and “fell in love with it.”

Pugachev’s car was impounded. She is facing several charges, including engaging in the imitation of an FHP marked unit, WPLG reports.

The FHP offered the public a friendly but firm reminder on social media that painting a vehicle with the same colors as those used by their vehicles is a first-degree misdemeanor.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

2023 NCWV Trick-or-Treat times, dates
A surprise discovery while working in the mines one day leaves a Mingo County coal miner making...
After surprise discovery in mines, coal miner takes his side-hustle statewide
Bridgeport takes down Parkersburg South - WDTV Sports
Week 8 - HS football playoff rankings released by WVSSAC
mary lou retton
Mary Lou Retton's Former Coach and Lawmakers React To Her Fight With Pneumonia
WVU Rif
WVU to only terminate 69 employees after retirements, resignations amid RIF process

Latest News

The driver was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor. (CNN, KOAT, KPNX, @FHP, HIGLEY UNIFIED...
Take a look: Highway patrol car lookalike busted
glenny2
glenny2 - clipped version
Because of the need for younger assistance, the WVSSAC has lowered the minimum age requirement...
West Virginia sports officiating in search for younger referees
GLENNYVILLE - clipped version
Israel has told residents to leave northern Gaza as it gears up for the next stages of its war...
Israel preps for ground offensive in Gaza