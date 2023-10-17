2 charged in Gilmer County after police chase

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A man and woman are both facing charges in Gilmer County after officers say they led them on a pursuit and foot chase.

On Monday, Oct. 16 at around 8:30 a.m., officers said they tried pulling over a car driven by 23-year-old Michael Pumphrey Jr., of Camden, for an expired registration, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers turned on their emergency lights along US 33 East at the intersection of Ellis Rd., Pumphrey allegedly fled at a high rate of speed onto Jakes Run Rd., reaching 86 mph in a 55 mph zone while passing several cars on the wrong side of the road in blind turns.

Court documents say Pumphrey “crashed into a mud hole” before he and the passenger in the car, 24-year-old Maggie Waddell, led police on a foot chase down Jakes Run Rd. and onto “a logging road.”

A separate criminal complaint says Waddell was apprehended in the woods while Pumphrey was apprehended near a nearby home.

After discovering the plates on the car didn’t belong to it, officers say Pumphrey told them he “found the plates at a friend’s house” and put them on the car “approximately two days ago.”

Pumphrey has been charged with fleeing, improper registration, no insurance, no operator’s license, obstructing an officer and expired motor vehicle registration in addition to other charges in Lewis County. He is being held at Central Regional Jail.

Waddell has been charged with fleeing and obstructing an officer. She is also being held at CRJ.

