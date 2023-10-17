Boscov’s responsible for uptick in foot traffic at Meadowbrook Mall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Boscov’s effect, that’s what some may call the hype surrounding Meadowbrook Mall’s newest addition.

Earlier in October, Boscov’s became the mall’s newest anchor store, taking up the space that once held Sears.

The grand opening weekend included a charity shopping event, music performances, and even fireworks to welcome in West Virginia’s first Boscov’s and the chain’s 50th location.

Meadowbrook Mall’s marketing director, Ashton Cunningham, says the mall has seen an uptick in foot traffic since Boscov’s moved in.

“There have been so many people traveling around from even different area codes, even from different states people have been coming in to check out our new store,” Cunningham said. “It’s just like Black Friday, the parking lots are full. It definitely brought in more people.”

The popularity of the new department store seems to be benefiting other businesses in the mall.

An increase of people is something the owner of Sudsberry, Leah Michael, says could be used as a way to help stores like hers thrive.

“You’ve got more traffic flow and even though it’s not a huge percentage, those new faces that are coming in and seeing your business for the first time,” Michael said. “It’s an opportunity to let them at least leave with a sample and information about yourself and gives you more of an opportunity to put yourself out there as a business.”

Another small business, Cardinal Market, opened just a few days before Boscov’s but is already seeing the effect Boscov’s has on business.

“We’ve had multiple customers that have been coming in that said ‘oh, you’re new. When did you get here? we haven’t seen you before, we were here to go to Boscov’s,” sales associate Heather Ellison said. “Of course, they are coming in with Boscov’s bags and exploring our store as well. The foot traffic is a great thing.”

Store and mall officials expect to see an even bigger increase in the amount of customers when Christmas shopping begins.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.