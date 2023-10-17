Clarksburg City Parks holding annual Trunk-or-Treat this weekend

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Halloween is right around the corner, but some kids will be getting candy this weekend.

The City Parks of Clarksburg is hosting its 4th annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 6-8 p.m. at the Clarksburg Amphitheater.

Officials say there will be picture opportunities, character meet-and-greets, and so much more.

Additionally, the first 200 kids will receive a prize.

