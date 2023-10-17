Clarksburg City Parks holding annual Trunk-or-Treat this weekend

(MGN via Pexels)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Halloween is right around the corner, but some kids will be getting candy this weekend.

The City Parks of Clarksburg is hosting its 4th annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 6-8 p.m. at the Clarksburg Amphitheater.

Officials say there will be picture opportunities, character meet-and-greets, and so much more.

Additionally, the first 200 kids will receive a prize.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs image
Teacher tapes student’s mouth shut in class; charged with child abuse
Car Crash
Multi-county diesel leak leads to 5 separate accidents
Iulia Pugachev, 28, is facing several charges after troopers say she had her Dodge Charger...
Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say
Harrison County Board of Education
Harrison County Schools to consider consolidation plan at tomorrow’s meeting
A federal inmate was convicted Monday of assaulting a correctional officer at the United States...
Inmate convicted of assaulting correctional officer

Latest News

WVU issues Campus Warning after reported burglary
Former Mon and Preston County CASA worker arrested on child porn charge
Photo of the Fairmont Box Factory building
Fairmont planning attempt to obtain ownership of Fairmont Box Factory through eminent domain
Michael Pumphrey Jr. and Maggie Waddell
2 charged in Gilmer County after police chase
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin speaks with reporters outside the newly renovated...
Sen. Joe Manchin considers independent 2024 run, warns party system could be nation’s ‘downfall’