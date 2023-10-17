Clear conditions tomorrow, rain later this week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of overcast skies and cool temperatures that started this past weekend. Tomorrow will be warmer and sunnier, but as for when rain chances will return, find out in the video above!

A cool air mass from Canada will still linger in the eastern US today, bringing cool air and moisture into West Virginia. This will mean cloudy skies, light westerly winds and highs in the 50s, below average for this time of year. There is also a slight chance of isolated showers, but they won’t produce much rain and most areas will stay dry. Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds, no real chance of rain, and lows in the mid-40s. Then a high-pressure system will bring dry, stable air to West Virginia tomorrow afternoon, resulting in partly sunny skies and highs in the low-60s.

The trend of warm, clear conditions will continue on Thursday, with highs in the mid-to-upper-60s. However, Thursday will also be mostly cloudy, as clouds will build in ahead of a low-pressure system that started off the Pacific Northwest earlier this week. A cold front associated with the system will start pushing into West Virginia on Friday morning, bringing steady rain showers that will last throughout much of the day. Those rain showers will continue into the early afternoon hours on Saturday, so expect a soggy end to the work week. As of this morning, models suggest rainfall totals of around 0.5″ to 1″ of rain in some areas between Friday and Saturday. Then another high-pressure system will bring dry, stable conditions to West Virginia for the first half of next week. All the while, temperatures will drop into the mid-50s this weekend and climb back into the 60s towards the middle of next week. In short, tomorrow and Thursday will be warm and clear, and Friday and the weekend will be cool and rainy.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Cloudy skies, with a slight chance of isolated showers in the morning. West-northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 55.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 42.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 61.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. South-southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 68.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.