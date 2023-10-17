Fairmont planning attempt to obtain ownership of Fairmont Box Factory through eminent domain

Photo of the Fairmont Box Factory building
Photo of the Fairmont Box Factory building(City of Fairmont)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Council of the City of Fairmont announced on Tuesday that it will be introducing an ordinance to obtain ownership of the former Fairmont Box Factory through eminent domain.

Officials said they will be introducing the ordinance at its Oct. 24 council meeting.

The City of Fairmont said they are seeking to obtain it through eminent domain after several months of unsuccessful negotiations with the owner.

If Council approves the ordinance, the City said it plans to demolish the building and redevelop the property for a new city park with a trail head and amenities for the upcoming West Fork River Trail Extension that is to be funded through TIF dollars.

Officials said the proposed trail is approximately 2.5 miles stretching from the Norway Trestle near Edgeway Drive to 12th Street.

The project has had substantial development in the past year, according to the City of Fairmont. The City has acquired easements and property from Industrial Resources and CSX.

The West Fork River Trail Extension is part of the larger Parkersburg to Pittsburg corridor and the Industrial Heartlands Trail Corridor.

The Fairmont Box Factory was originally constructed in the late 1910s and last operated as a factory in the early 1980s, according to officials. The current owner purchased the property at tax sale in 2010, according to officials.

