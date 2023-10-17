Fatal fire under investigation as a murder-suicide

West Virginia State Police say the remains of a husband and wife were found at the site of a house that burned Saturday, Oct. 14 in Calhoun County.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating a fatal fire in Orma as a murder-suicide.

WVSP said Calhoun County 911 dispatchers received a call about 12:50 pm Saturday from 74-year-old Harvey Haerr to report a fire at a home on Beech Road.

When troopers arrived at the home, they found Haerr dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the front yard.

On Sunday, troopers and fire marshals said they found the remains of 62-year-old, Elizabeth Haerr, Harvey’s wife.

Steve Jett lives more than 3 miles away from the site of the fire. He said he could still see the smoke and flames into the early Saturday evening hours, saying it’s a scene he’ll never forget.

“When I came home there were just firetrucks along the road, and I saw the smoke and the fire,” he recalled. “I heard what happened, and it made us have a bad feeling.”

He said Elizabeth was the embodiment of the neighborhood -- kindness and always willing to help other neighbors.

“She would help you any way she could; anything you needed just call,” he said. “I’ll just miss seeing them, talking to her when I did see her out, and now she’s just a picture of the neighborhood that’s gone now.”

