First at 4 Forum: Bill O’Field and Ryan Kennedy

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bill O’Field and Ryan Kennedy with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

They talked about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s happening this weekend in Bridgeport, the amount of work that goes into the walk, and how Alzheimer’s affects West Virginia.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

