Former Mon and Preston County CASA worker arrested on child porn charge

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Monongalia and Preston County CASA worker is facing charges for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

Troopers with the Morgantown detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a Cyber Tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which “depicted apparent child pornography” on Aug. 29, according to a criminal complaint.

The report, which originated from Discord, said the account that uploaded the sexually explicit image was associated with 25-year-old Jessica Pepper, of Morgantown, according to troopers.

Troopers said they then submitted a subpoena on Sept. 1 to Comcast for information on the IP address associated with the report, which provided Pepper’s address. Additionally, the phone number on the report was also associated with the Comcast subscriber information.

Court documents say troopers obtained a search warrant for Pepper’s home on Oct. 4 and seized a cell phone and a laptop.

At the home, Pepper reportedly told troopers she “was a CASA advocate in Monongalia and Preston County” and “confirmed she downloaded and sent images of child pornography multiple times via Discord,” adding that “she repeatedly saved images of child pornography before sending them.”

Troopers said the items seized have been sent to the WVSP Digital Forensics Lab for analysis and that “additional charges may be added pending the results of the digital forensic analysis.”

Pepper has been charged with distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. She is out on bond.

On its Facebook page, CASA For Kids posted a statement, saying it “took immediate action and has terminated the staff member,” referring to Pepper.

Below is the statement in its entirety:

