Harrison County Board of Education holding school consolidation meeting tonight

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A crucial vote is being held tonight by Harrison County’s Board of Education and it could decide the future of several schools.

Salem and North View Elementary may soon be consolidated at the site of Mountaineer Middle School. That middle school would then be consolidated with Washington Irving Middle School at Liberty High Schools current building.

Without a home Liberty would have to merge with Robert C. Byrd High School.

While some parents are in favor of the plan, others say there are still too many questions left in the air.

Stephanie Monroe a mother of students who graduated from the school is hoping for more answers.

“It really hits home that we haven’t gotten the questions answered per se, but they’re continuing moving on which you cant help but have a level of thinking ‘this is the way it was going to be’ and ‘this is the way it’s going to be,” said Monroe.

In recent weeks board members have discussed the reasoning behind this plan, which mostly has to do with lower enrollment numbers and staff shortages.

Some parents like LeAnn McIntire are concerned about potential loss of opportunities with students slipping between the cracks at larger institutions.

“Kids are resilient, parents will go with the flow, what we need to know is direct answers to these things,” said McIntire. “We don’t even know if contingencies have been thought about for special education, for transportation, for homeless student populations, for students with 504 plans, or transportation needs -- we don’t know that because they’re not telling us.”

LeAnn is the mother of Evan, a special needs student who was crowned this year’s Liberty Homecoming King.

While she’s confident in the care and good nature teachers will afford students if the vote goes through -- she worries about teachers being overworked with potentially larger classroom sizes.

McIntire says she’s forever grateful for the love and support her son received at Liberty.

“Evan is now beginning the stages of life skills that will enable him to have a part time job and I never would have thought that was possible,” said McIntire. “Would we have gotten that way? I don’t know and I want all the students in Western Harrison County to continue to have these opportunities in this school, I mean it’s a family. I know lots of people say that, but it’s a family.”

Faculty Senate proposed future work sessions that would allow more input into the boards decision and plans.

A teacher at one of the past meetings left people in attendance a reminder; regardless of how the vote goes, there are still qualities shared that remind us of our identity.

“He remined us how lucky we are to get to go and get our point of view across and listen because there’s a lot of places in the world that can’t do it -- a teacher teaching when he doesn’t know what his future is speaks volumes,” said Monroe.

