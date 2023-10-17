House Call: Breast Cancer Pt. 1

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Meredith Williams, Director of Cancer Services at United Hospital Center, talks about breast cancer.

1). What is breast cancer?

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women, after skin cancer. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during her life. It is a disease in which cells in the breast grow out of control. Cancer cells can also spread, or metastasize, to other parts of the body.

2). What are some of the signs and symptoms?

There are some warning signs of breast cancer that you should pay particular attention to, these include:

A new lump in the breast or underarm.

Thickening or swelling of part of the breast.

Irritation or dimpling of breast skin.

Redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast.

Pulling in of the nipple.

Unexpected nipple discharge

Any change in the size or shape of the breast.

Pain in the breast. These symptoms can happen with other conditions that are not cancer. If you notice any of these symptoms, talk to your health care provider right away.

3). What can be done to find breast cancer early?

Breast cancer screening involves checking a woman’s breasts for cancer before there are signs or symptoms of the disease. A mammogram is an X-ray picture of the breast. Doctors use a mammogram to look for early signs of breast cancer. The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends that most women who are at average risk and are 50 to 74 years old receive a mammogram every 2 years.

The task force recommendations state that women with a parent, sibling, or child with breast cancer are at a higher risk for breast cancer and may benefit from beginning screening in their 40s. Weighing the benefits and risks of screening is important when considering your options. If you’re 40 to 49 years old, talk to your health care provider about when to start screening. Eleven percent of all new cases of breast cancer in the United States are in women younger than 45 years of age.

United Hospital Center is having a Women’s Health Event on Wednesday, October 18 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. There is no charge for this screening, and it includes:

Mammogram to be scheduled/completed at a later date, as appropriate to the participant

Manual Breast Exam

Pap Test

Take Home FIT Test

Education Materials

To schedule your at no charge screening, please call 681-342-1804.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.