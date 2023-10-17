Inmate convicted of assaulting correctional officer

A federal inmate was convicted Monday of assaulting a correctional officer at the United States...
A federal inmate was convicted Monday of assaulting a correctional officer at the United States Penitentiary Hazelton in Bruceton Mills in 2021.(Envato)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - A federal inmate was convicted Monday of assaulting a correctional officer at the United States Penitentiary Hazelton in Bruceton Mills in 2021.

Dwight Foster, age 50, was found guilty of assault of a correctional officer involving physical contact and possession of a weapon, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia.

Over the course of the two-day trial, court documents and statements revealed that Foster had a prison-made weapon, which was found during a random search. The correctional officer that “attempted to seize the object and detain him” was then struck by Foster “in the face and chest with his fist,” the release stated.

A federal district court judge will determine the sentence, where Foster faces up to 8 years in prison for the assault charge and up to 5 years for the weapon charge.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons investigated the case while Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brandon Flower and Christie Utt prosecuted on behalf of the government.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs image
Teacher tapes student’s mouth shut in class; charged with child abuse
2023 NCWV Trick-or-Treat times, dates
Car Crash
Multi-county diesel leak leads to 5 separate accidents
Bridgeport takes down Parkersburg South - WDTV Sports
Week 8 - HS football playoff rankings released by WVSSAC
Iulia Pugachev, 28, is facing several charges after troopers say she had her Dodge Charger...
Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say

Latest News

Multi-county diesel spill
New program allows drivers to pay parking fines with pantry donations
New program allows drivers to pay parking fines with pantry donations
WVUMedicine Health Report
WVU Medicine Health Report: RSV
WVUMedicine Health Report
WVU Medicine Health Report - Monday, Oct. 16