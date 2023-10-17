Margaret Alberta Wilfong, 80, of Fairmont passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. She was born in Grafton on February 23, 1943, a daughter of the late Dayton Isaac and Iva Mae Poling. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family that included 18 brothers and sisters. She worked for 52 years as a station clerk at Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was affectionately known by both family and friends as Gigi. Margaret was a big Elvis fan and enjoyed traveling, especially to see Elvis Tribute Artists. Margaret attended the New Testament Fellowship Church in Grafton. She also enjoyed shopping, quilting, and baking. The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Heather and Bonnie Terry as well as WVU Hospice. She is survived by four sons James H. Wilfong and his wife Kathy of Florida, Raymond C. Wilfong and his wife Kathy of Washington, Walter D. Wilfong and his wife Annette of Fairmont and Thomas A. Wilfong and his wife Dena of Pennsylvania: three daughters Dorothy A. Hoffman of Fairmont, Deborah K. Mafield of Monongah and Nancy L. Miller and her husband Jonathan of Morgantown; twenty-two grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and loving co-workers. In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her loving husband James A. Wilfong; one son Virgil Lee Wilfong; one daughter Deloris J. Wilfong; grandson Jarrett Hoffman; two sons-in-law Charles “Chuck” Mafield and Clifford Hoffman; and 18 brothers and sisters. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Jimmy Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.