Recovery coach receives award for his hard work

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert Mercer, recovery coach for four years has recently received the 2023 Beacon of Hope Award. His impact on lives has got him to this point, especially the life of Chad Davis.

Chad Davis is a seven-month recovering addict. He started his journey by going in and out of the hospital for medical issues and was appointed a coach for substance abuse. He says that him and Robert help each other stay strong every day.

“Robert and I don’t go a day without communicating and we’re also there for each other,” Chad says. “One of the things about therapy and about people helping people is it goes back and forth, and he was helping me and some days he will have a day and we’ll talk, and I was helping him. He’s been a huge support as a friend, we’ve got closer.”

Chad says if it was not for people like Robert to help him, he does not think he would be alive. The recovery staff at Mon Health never gave up on him and he appreciates it; Robert says that is the main key for recovery.

“There is possibility for recovery in people’s lives,” Robert says. “Sometimes all it takes is having one individual that cares enough to put in a little extra effort with you.”

Robert feels great that his work is going unnoticed, but he does not take all the credit. He shared that he has recently accepted a new position that will allow him to help more people across West Viriginia.

