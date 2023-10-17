Robert Hedrick Arthur, age 100, of West Milford went to be with Jesus and reunite with his brother and sisters and two beloved wives, Alice Lorraine and Norma Jean on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. He was born in Coon Hollow near Mt. Hope, WV on February 10, 1923, the sixth of seven children. His mother and father, Deatie and Claude, taught him to work hard and help others, to be selfless, and to take care of his family, whom he loved beyond measure. Preceding him in death were his first wife, Alice Lorraine, his second wife, Norma Jean, his brother, Fred and his sisters, Irma, Mildred, Alice Marie, Clara and Inez, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bob is survived by his two daughters, Lou Ann Lawrence (Gary) and Roberta Arthur, his only granddaughter, Alice Brooke Doak (Alex); niece Kellee Kinsey, a dearly loved cousin, Bill Arthur; his close friend, Roderick Ashcraft; and his step granddaughter Laura Merritt (Jamie); as well as his step grandson, Michael. You all brought dad joy and laughter. Also surviving are his stepchildren from his second marriage, Marsha Romine, Phillip Self (Donna), and Eric Self (Kim). Times were hard growing up in the 1920′s. Bob had to quit school in the sixth grade to work alongside his dad to take care of their family. He worked hauling timber with a team of horses and put his hand to anything that needed to be done. What he didn’t know how to do, he learned by doing it. His father taught him a strong work ethic which no doubt contributed to his living 100 years in this world. Bob joined the Army in 1943. At his physical, the doctor told him he had a choice of going or not going, due to a childhood injury which left him blind in one eye. Without hesitation, Bob said “I want to go”. He served with the 324th Aircraft West Coast Guard in California. After his honorable discharge, he and his best friend Glen Ganoe came to West Milford, WV where they found jobs and their future wives. Bob worked for Allegheny Freight Lines for 33 years and retired with a full pension. So much could be said about a life that spans 100 years. The most important thing that Bob did occurred not when he was in the prime of his life, but near the end. He professed his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ as the son of God who died on the cross to take away his sins. My dear brother in Christ, Pastor Chuck Madaus, led Dad to pray as the Bible instructs. God’s word is truth everlasting, and we will be with Dad again in Heaven someday. The family would like to thank River Oaks Nursing Home, Amedisys Hospice and the Veterans Hospital for their love and care to our Dad. We would especially like to thank the town of West Milford, South Harrison High School Band, all the children from West Milford Elementary, the VA Hospital staff, and especially Roberta Flanigan, who made our dad’s 100th birthday absolutely wonderful. Thank you to the folks at the West Milford United Methodist Church for loving dad over the years with your gifts and visits and phone calls. You truly exhibit the teachings of God’s word to care for those around you. Services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

